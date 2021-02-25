Morris R. Robinson (1926-2021)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP – Morris R. Robinson, 94, went to be with his Lord on February 15, 2021.

He was born on April 9, 1926 to Doris A. Robinson and William H. Eaton. He married the love of his life, Pearl Bouchard, in 1947 and they were married for 70 years until her passing on August 1, 2017.

They had three children, Walter, Linda, and Carol. Morris had seventeen brothers and sisters of which eight are still living, Grover Eaton and Malcolm Eaton, both of Raymond, NH, Charles Eaton of Burlington, Iowa, Ramona Finstermaker of Maine, Rebecca Vancedarfield of Interlachen, FL, Franklin Eaton, Abbie Eaton and Bea Ross, all of Sebring, FL; and nine are deceased, George Eaton, William Eaton Jr., James Eaton, Larry Eaton, Peter Eaton, Mildred Knapp, Doris Edwards, Alice Bemis and Susie McDonald. Morris also had three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.

Morris attended the Western Mountain Baptist Church, 929 Carrabassett Road in New Portland, where services will be held on March 6, 2021 at 2 pm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.