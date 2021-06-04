Muriel Shirley White (1947-2021)

FARMINGTON – Muriel Shirley White, 73, passed away on May 27, 2021 at Sandy River Center in Farmington, where she had resided for two years. She formerly made her home on the Holly Road in Farmington.

Muriel was born on December 2, 1947 in Portland, the daughter of Albert and Blanche (Clark) Childs. She graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1967. On August 10, 1968, she married Richard White in Farmington. Muriel worked at different jobs throughout her life including; childcare, J.J. Newberry’s, and at Irving’s where she was a prep cook. She was a social butterfly. She enjoyed chatting on the phone with her friends and going to craft fairs and festivals. Muriel loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Muriel is survived by her son, Dana White and wife Joanne; daughter, Renee Levesque and fiancé Rod LaPlant; grandchildren, Ashley, Dana, Whitney, Bailey, Kristen and Melissa; great grandchildren, Amelia, Camilla, Jonathan, Cheyenne and Lyndsey; siblings, Lindy Childs and Peter Childs. She was predeceased by her husband, Dick White. They are now dancing in heaven and attending her craft fairs and festivals.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sandy River Center who embraced Muriel as part of their family. Special thanks to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.

A private graveside service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.