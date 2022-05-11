Myron R. Moore (1932-2022)

Coral Springs, FL – Myron R. Moore (aka: Skip), 89, formerly of Industry, ME, died early Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022 at his son’s home in Coral Springs, Florida. He was born August 5, 1932, a son of Leland and Inez (Stevens) Moore Myron grew up in the Norridgewock and Farmington Falls area along with his siblings Sylvia, Bradford, Mahlon, Genella and Autice. He was a graduate of Farmington High School in 1951 which was housed in what is now known as the Arthur D. Ingalls building. On May 2, 1952, he married Gladys Clark in Brewer. She died Dec. 20, 2016. Mr. Moore was a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force reaching the honored rank of Master Sergeant. After his discharge he worked at the Farmington Post Office for many years until his retirement.

In the decades Myron lived in Industry, he loved to work with his hands and was often found in his garage working on a project or his radio-controlled airplanes. He kept honeybees for many years and loved to ride around on his orange Kubota tractor to tend to his house and land. He loved snowmobiling, the beauty of Maine and sitting on his covered front porch enjoying a Maine shower or thunderstorm.

Myron was a Past Master in the Franklin Masonic lodge #123 in New Sharon, ME. He was raised in the Ralph J. Pollard Masonic lodge #217 in Orrington, ME. Gladys and Myron were members and past Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron at the Messalunskit Chapter of the Eastern Star #170 in New Sharon, ME.

Myron is survived by his sons and daughters-in law Bernie (Cindy) of Vaughn, WA; Vernon (Cindy) of Industry, ME and Bruce (Angelica) of Coral Springs, Fl; his grandchildren Benjamin, Joshua and Chandel; and great grandchildren Brooklyn and Emersyn and his sisters Sylvia, Genella and Autice.

He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Interment will be at the niche wall at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Cremation care is being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Centers, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.