Nadine J. Nichols (1928-2022)

KINGFIELD – Nadine J. Nichols, 93, passed away on Feb. 23, 2022 at her home in Kingfield.

She was born in Kingfield on May 21, 1928, the youngest child of parents Orrin P. and Ada (Durrell) Nichols.

She graduated from Kingfield High School and eventually relocated to East Hartford, CT. She began her career with Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford shortly thereafter. In 1969, she moved to Orlando, Fla., where she continued to work for the Travelers, retiring in 1990, after over 40 years of dedicated service. She moved back to Kingfield in 2000 to be near her family. She enjoyed Broadway shows, traveling, and Disney World once she moved to Florida.

Nadine is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Elgie Nichols, Hilda Durrell, Erma Whitney, Pearl McCleary, Wilma Essency, Shirley Holbrook, Jacqueline Goff, and Phyllis Atwood; her brothers, Clinton (Bill) and Hayden; lifelong friend, Shirley Milton; and special niece, Marcia Doherty.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.