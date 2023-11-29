Nancy Dostie (1932-2023)

PORTLAND – Nancy Collins Dostie, 91, of Livermore Falls, passed away Friday, November 24, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Lewiston on August 15, 1932, the daughter of Sylvio and Gracella (Roy) Collins.

Nancy often found herself surrounded by the young spirits for which she provided childcare for more than 50 years. This was her true passion and earned her the title of “Mom Dostie”.

She is survived by her children, Darlene Woodland, Larnie Smith, Michelle Robbins, and Craig Dostie; grandchildren, Joelle Pratt, Kristen Smith, Ashten Armstrong, Cole Robbins, Trent Robbins, Robert Dostie, Benjamin Dostie, Bradine Wells, Caleb Robbins, and Isaac Smith. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Dostie and daughter, Nadine Dostie.

As a family we would like to thank Maine Medical Center for the care, compassion, and grace shown to our loved one in her last moments.

The family will receive friends at LaFleur’s Restaurant, 224 Main Street, Jay, on Saturday, December 2nd from 12 to 3pm. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, those who desire consider memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjudes.org/donate. Honored to be caring for the family of Nancy Collins Dostie is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.