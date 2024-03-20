Nancy Langlais (1951-2024)

FARMINGTON – Nancy Ann Langlais, 72, of Phillips, went home to heaven on Sunday, March 17, 2024, surrounded by her husband, daughters, and grandchildren.

Nancy was born Nancy Ann Rogers in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on September 7, 1951, and spent her childhood and young adulthood living in Bellingham, Massachusetts. She attended Bellingham High School and Holliston Junior College where she earned her EMT certification. She was never far from her beloved Pepe, Meme, uncles, family, and extended family.

She and Marcel “Moose” Langlais married in 1975 and raised four very passionate and strong-willed (a characteristic handed down from Nancy) daughters. Nancy and Moose moved to Phillips, Maine in the mid-80’s and built their forever home. Nancy continued her educational journey, earning a degree in English literature to prove to her daughters the importance of never walking away from a dream. Nancy’s talents were wide ranging, from earning her black belt in Jujutsu to spinning her own homespun yarn and weaving tapestries from it. You just never knew what her next passion would be.

As anyone who knew Nancy knows, once you became part of her family you were forever part of her family. Her home was always open and when you arrived and the sun was shining, you could find her waiting for you in her favorite spot on the porch watching the birds, goats, or deer. Animals were a place of peace and refuge for Nancy.

Nancy’s one unwavering passion was that of tending to her family. Her devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was enduring. They were and will forever be her greatest pride, project, and accomplishment.

Nancy, best known as Mom and Meme, is survived by her loving husband of nearly 49 years, Marcel “Moose” Langlais and her four daughters and their families: April Thorndike, her partner Wendall Phillips, and her children Jeremy and Renee Thorndike, and their children Zane and Olivia, Brianna and Chris Bracy and their children Ryker and Lenna, and Destiny Thorndike; Tabitha Riendeau and Chuck Duncan and her children Jacob Riendeau and Dale Pride, Raven Riendeau, and Sage Riendeau; Charlene Briggs and Christopher Briggs and their children Benjamin Briggs and Mary Briggs; and Molly-Jean Langlais Parker and Jeramy Parker and their children Laurali Parker, Piper Parker, and Eli Parker. Nancy is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Brian Thorndike.

The people’s lives that she touched and the ones that call her Meme, Aunt, and friend are too many to list. Please know that each one of you have precious memories that will keep Nancy present in our lives. Let us remember Nancy not with tears, but with smiles, for she lived a life full of love and happiness. May her spirit continue to uplift and guide us.

Nancy’s wish was for no formal service, but the family is planning a small celebration in the late spring or early summer. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of our wife and mom, we would love for you to spend extra time with your family and loved ones. Honored to be caring for the family of Nancy Ann Langlais is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.