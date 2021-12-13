Nancy O. Clancy (1940-2021)

RANGELEY – Nancy O’Connell Clancy, 81, of Rangeley, Maine, died on Dec. 2, 2021.

She was born on May 4, 1940 to the late Raymond M. And Doris (French) O’Connell of Eastern Point, Gloucester, Mass.

Nancy attended boarding school at Rogers Hall in Massachusetts where she served as captain of the Kava sports team. She went on to graduate from Garland Junior College in Boston.

Nancy’s enthusiasm, dynamic spirit, and contagious sense of humor allowed her to embrace life to the fullest. While she found professional success in her sales careers in jewelry and antiques her ultimate satisfaction and pride came in sharing her heart as a loving mother, grandmother “Mimi,” and friend.

A true animal lover Nancy could often be found nurturing sick animals or rescuing and feeding wildlife. She loved curling up on the couch with her many dogs and cats at night to watch a good movie.

Nancy was a fantastic cook with a passion for dining out with her family and many friends. To Nancy Sunday dinner was seven days a week and she cooked enough for an army always.

She was an avid gardener who enjoyed the beauty of the nature around her. This brought her to Rangeley, Maine, where she celebrated her sunset years with many caring friend.

Predeceased by her son Robert W Clancy Jr., two sisters, Beverly O’Connell and Carol Moore.

She is survived by her son Richard J. Clancy of Winthrop, Mass., and her daughter Laura C. Drigo and husband Gary of Parkland, Florida.

She was known as Mimi to her cherished grandchildren: Mackenzie Drigo of La Jolla, California, and Imogen Clancy and Iris Clancy of Winthrop, Mass.

A private graveside service will be held in the First Parish Cemetery, and she will be laid to rest, together with her beloved son Robbie.