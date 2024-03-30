Nancy Schaeffer (1955-2024)

Nancy R. Schaeffer, 68, of Farmington, peacefully passed away Monday, March 25, 2024, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn, following a 10-year battle with cancer. She was lovingly surrounded by members of her family during her final moments.

Nancy was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1955, in Farmington, the daughter of Germain and Beatrice (Caouette) Porell. She attended St. Rose of Lima School and was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School in 1974. She had three children with her former spouse, Earle Bonney. Nancy later married the Late Aubrey Schaeffer of Augusta, ME, whom she doted on along with their beloved dogs Stubby and Mickey. She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay and then St. Joseph Church in Farmington.

In addition to being a full-time mother and home-maker, she also graduated from Mansfield Beauty Academy and became a licensed cosmetologist owning and operating her own business, “Style in Motion.” Nancy also worked at Livermore Shoe Company, Carvic Food Service in Winthrop, Reed Distributors in Lewiston, and Smart Eye Care in Augusta.

In her leisure time, Nancy found joy in gathering with family and friends, talking about how proud she was of her children and grandchildren, cooking, baking, tending to her garden, volunteering at local food pantries, and camping at Sennebec Lake Campground with her husband. Nancy was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, and community.

Nancy is survived by her three children and their spouses: Jennifer and Everett Wright, Jr. of Jay: Kathleen and Peter Lecowitch of Livermore Falls; Scott and Janelle Bonney of Spokane, WA; six grandchildren; Lucas, Benjamin, Shawn, Madison, Jacob, and Georgia, as well as Nancy’s beloved cat. Simon. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Carl Driggers of Litchfield, NH., her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Isabel Porell of Gorham, ME., and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her infant brother, Maurice, and her husband, Aubrey Schaeffer.

In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Livermore Falls, with arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service of Farmington, ME. The family expresses their gratitude to the dedicated and compassionate staff at Androscoggin Hospice House for their exceptional care of Nancy. Those who wish to honor Nancy’s life are encouraged to make memorial donations to Androscoggin Hospice House, a local animal shelter, or food pantry.