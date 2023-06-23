Nathan Blake (1988-2023)

FREEMAN TWP – Nathan Scott Blake, 35, of Freeman Twp. passed away unexpectedly Monday June 19, 2023. Nate was born February 27, 1988 in Farmington, Maine.

Nate grew up in Freeman a rural Twp. in Franklin County which he loved immensely. Nate was a graduate of Mt. Abram High School, class of 2006. Nate enjoyed both soccer and basketball which he excelled at during his time in school. He also enjoyed spending time with his many friends.

Nate’s love of the outdoors led him to the forestry industry, operating a forwarder, wood processor, and driving truck, all of which he enjoyed. Nate loved his time at GCA Logging which he considered not just an employer but more so an extended family. Nate enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and most of all hiking and camping with his kids.

Nate is survived by his father and mother, Dennis and Barbara Blake of Freeman Twp.; brother Scott and wife Shari, daughter Kaitlynn and stepson Brett of Morganton, NC; his children Berlynn, Brady, Beau, and Henry, all of whom he was very proud of. Uncles and Aunts, Ronald and Meridell Elliott, James and Kim Elliott, and Cheryl and Lincoln Stone, also several cousins.

He is predeceased by maternal grandparents Robert and Betty Elliott, paternal grandparents Harold and Mavis Blake and an uncle, Albert Elliott.

Nate had a heart of gold of which anyone from his childhood or adult life could confirm. He was a Kind, Caring, Charismatic, Comical, Loving, and a compassionate guy who loved his kids dearly. Behind that smile, many times was sadness and regrets and the addiction would come back into play.

The last several months he has been at Recovery Maine surrounded by a brotherhood of loving individuals. During this time he had laughter, tears, sadness, hope, and the ability to help others as they helped him. We would like to thank everyone at Recovery Maine for their support, unconditional love and friendship. It was so important to Nate and us.

His family would like to speak the truth about his death. Silence would mean Nate’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life could be saved by his story we would tell it a million times. We know the pain of his suffering. We know the pain of our own suffering as his family and we know there are hundreds of other people in our community suffering as addicts or loved ones to them. Speaking the truths (regardless of circumstances) surrounding the epidemic of substance abuse may be the difference of life or death for someone. We ask that the truth be spread in regards to this epidemic and awareness be raised.

Nathan’s funeral service will be on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. from Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road. Family and friends are invited to visitation an hour prior to the service. Following the service a reception of light refreshments will be offered.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered for his children. An account has been established in the care of Dennis and Barbara Blake at Skowhegan Savings Bank, 255 Wilton Road, Farmington, ME 04938 or if you wish, donations can be made to Recovery Maine P.O. Box 1 North Berwick, ME 03906 to help those still struggling with addiction.

Honored to be caring for the family of Nathan S. Blake is Wiles Remembrance Center, where words of condolence may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.