Nathan Romanoski (1985-2023)

NEW PORTLAND — Nathan David Romanoski, 38, passed away October 29, 2023 in Kingfield. He was born on April 28, 1985, a son of Julia (Hiscock) and Vernon Romanoski Sr.

Nate, AKA “Romo” grew up in Kingfield and graduated from Mt. Abram High School in the class of 2004. Nate had many friends growing up and spent his time skateboarding, snowboarding, and hiking. Some of his favorite past times include fishing, skydiving, Jeeping and bonfires. He was happiest simply being with friends and family, especially while enjoying a homecooked meal around the dinner table.

In his younger years, Nate was employed at Tranten’s store in Kingfield as well as New England Wire in Kingfield. He was currently working at the Adusa Distribution Center (Hannaford) in Winthrop.

Nate was a compassionate person who had a heart of gold. He will be remembered for his smile, generosity, and beautiful soul.

Nate was predeceased by his brother, Scott B. Paul; his maternal grandfather, Leander Hiscock; and his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Annie Romanoski.

He is lovingly survived by his maternal grandmother, Theresa Hiscock; his parents, Julia and Vernon Romanoski, Sr.; his siblings, Rebecca Sweatt and her husband, Daniel, James Paul and his wife Tammy, Vernon Romanoski Jr., Troy Romanoski, Shawn Romanoski and his wife Jenna, Shain Romanoski and his wife T.J.. He was Uncle Nate to nieces and nephews: Xavier, Reilly, Ridge, Luke, Brittni, Garrick, Addie, Daisy, and Jack, and great uncle to many great nieces and nephews. In addition, he will be greatly missed by other extended family members and countless friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11am at the Strong Village Cemetery, 112 Lambert Hill Rd., Strong, ME 04983. A celebration of life will follow at the Forster Memorial Building, 14 S. Main St., Strong, ME 04983. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood in memory of Nate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared by visiting www.plummerfh.com.