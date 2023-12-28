Nathan Vining (1997-2023)

AUGUSTA – Nathan Scott Vining, beloved son, stepbrother, nephew, and grandson, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 23, 2023, at his home in Augusta. He was born August 15, 1997, in Farmington, the son of Scott Vining and Monica Judd Campbell.

Nate had a deep, sarcastic sense of humor, and a fierce sense of right and wrong. When he laughed his whole face came alive and you couldn’t help but laugh with him. When he took up the cause of someone in need, a friend, a pet or even a casual acquaintance, he was strong and solid. As a child, Nate loved Scooby Doo and the classic horror films, making holiday treats with his mom, and hunting and fishing with his dad. He enjoyed cub scouts, playing baseball, and football over the years. He was adventurous, jumping from the highest ledge at Smalls Falls, bending over the back of an ancient Irish Castle to kiss the Blarney stone, sliding down the outside of a 77-story building in Los Angeles, wakeboarding with his stepsister Ashley and eating all kinds of foods. He especially liked sea urchin, sushi, octopus, that his mother wouldn’t touch. He was an avid snowboarder, online gamer and loved Maine in all its seasons. Nate had a generous spirit and was always looking for ways to give to the people he loved. He wanted nothing more in life than to be able to take care of his family and friends. He was a kindhearted brother to his stepsister, Ashley, stepbrother, Nathan, and he was a precious nephew to his aunts Angela, Jessica, Karyn, and Tammy. Nate loved animals, especially his childhood dog Snoopy and his beloved cat, Leo.

Nate is survived by his parents, Monica Judd Campbell and husband Ben of Livermore and father Scott Vining and wife Melissa of Starks, stepsister Ashley Campbell of Turner, stepbrother Nathan Hartley of Farmington, grandmother Patricia Jandreau and husband Michael of Livermore; grandparents Ken Judd of Livermore, Donna and husband Edwin Vining of Chesterville, Greg and Paulette Stebbins of Rocklin, CA, ; Aunts & Uncles, Chris Talbot of Jay, Darren and Tammy Wilbur of Manchester, Angela Newcomb of Jay, Jessica and Rich Bina of Los Angeles, CA , Karyn, Marc Lam of Rocklin, CA, and Adam Jandreau and companion Jen of Jay, and his extended family and friends.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, January 1, 2024, at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visiting hours 1-4 p.m., Sunday, December 31st at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions can be made to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938