Neal Francis McCurdy (1942-2023)

KINGFIELD – Neal Francis McCurdy passed peacefully at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Maine surrounded by family on January 17, 2023. He was born on August 11, 1942 in Lubec, the only son of the late Leo and Clara (Sturks) McCurdy.

Neal grew up and attended school in Lubec, Maine. He was very proud of his hometown and often told people he was from the eastern most point in the United States and the location of the candy striped lighthouse, West Quoddy Head. Neal was the apple of his familiy’s eye, as he was an only child and the first of his family to go to college. He attended the University of Maine at Orono and majored in education. Neal was the basketball manager for the men’s basketball team and a proud member of Beta Theta Pi. He was very close with his fraternity brothers and attended several reunions through the years to visit with his “brothers”.

Neal graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in the spring of 1965 and that summer, drove his blue mustang to Kingfield to begin his career as a high school teacher at Kingfield High School. He would marry, raise his family and live in Kingfield for the rest of his life. When Kingfield High School was merged with surrounding towns to create Mt. Abram High School, Neal continued there as a math teacher and was the first Athletic Director at Mt. Abram. Throughout his 33-year career in education, he created life-long friendships with many of his fellow teachers and their families. Neal also coached basketball and baseball at the highs school and was a member of the MTA Teachers Association. He truly loved teaching and coaching while taking pride in all of his students and their accomplishments through the years, even developing great friendships with his former students and their children too. He equally loved watching youth sports and was often seen at many town and high school sporting events cheering on local athletes. Neal and his best friend, Robert Dunham, were also known to referee and officiate many elementary school basketball, baseball and softball games together.

Neal’s biggest love was for his family. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. His love and dedication to his family could never be questioned. Neal and Judy (Emery) were married for 42 wonderful years. Neal was incredibly proud of his children, son in law, and grandchildren. If you saw Neal, he was never afraid to share a story or two about them, brag about their accomplishments and showcase his pride. He will be deeply missed.

Neal was very involved with the town of Kingfield and had many different roles through the years including: Little League coach, Recreation Board, Water District, Planning Board, Town Selectman and member of the Budget Committee. He was also a past board member at the Franklin County Credit Union. Neal loved to talk, especially about local politics and could often be found at the Orange Cat Café with his side-kick and neighbor, John Dill, having coffee and a sweet treat, discussing the day’s news and anything else that came to mind.

Neal loved golfing, gardening, watching and following sports and playing cards with his many friends, including his weekly cribbage games with good friend, Jim Williamson. His true favorite past-time was harness racing. He was a staple at the Cushing horse stables in Farmington for many years and loved following and attending the harness racing circuit at all the Maine fairs throughout the state. He met friends that were like family and even purchased a few racehorses with his brother in law, Ned Emery and good friends Rick & Bob Cushing and Neal Tranten. Later in life, Neal continued to enjoy harness racing by watching races on his computer.

Neal is survived by his wife, Judith (Emery) of Kingfield; daughter Kate and husband Brian Schulz of North Reading; grandchildren, Kiernan, Maggie and Asher Schulz; brother-in-law, Ned Emery of Kingfield, and cousin Betty and husband Peter Case of Lubec and so many special friends. Neal is predeceased by his son Leo McCurdy.

Per his request, a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring/summer to celebrate his 80 wonderful years of life. An event where friends and family can gather together to share their favorite memories of Neal, while enjoying many of his favorite foods.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital and Androscoggin Home Health for all their excellent care over the last year.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate to his favorite local organizations, Gifts of Love,18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, ME 04947 and/or the Webster Library, 22 Depot Street, Kingfield, ME 04947, where Judy is an active board member.

Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.