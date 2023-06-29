Neal Nelson (1940-2023)

FAYETTE – Neal William Nelson, better known as “Papa”, age 82, of Fayette, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 24th surrounded by his loving family and his little dog Petie. He was born on October 5, 1940 in Lewiston, ME, the son of Horace (Jack) and Barbara (Bailey) Nelson.

Neal married Sue Ellen Callison on November 22, 1961 at Terre Haute Methodist Church in Terre Haute, Ohio. They shared a long, loving life together and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this past November.

Neal attended Maine schools and joined the Navy immediately following his education, serving aboard the USS Valley Forge. He was recruited by the Springfield Ohio Police Department in the early 60’s but ultimately went on to excel in the Insurance Industry for decades. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, crossword puzzles, reading, iced coffee every day at Tim Horton’s and especially spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandsons.

Neal is survived by his loving wife Sue Ellen of Fayette; son Kevin Nelson of St.Mary’s, Ohio; daughter Shawn and son in law Kenneth Keene of Livermore; daughter Kellie and son in law Brian Bryant of Auburn.

His grandchildren: Kayla (Keene) and husband Jacob Day of Kennebunk; Zachary and wife Mallory Keene of Turner; Benjamin and wife Sabrina Keene of Jay; Addison Bryant and fiance Michael Agler of Brunswick; and Samuel Bryant of Auburn. Neal was also blessed with two great grandsons, Julian Keene (Zachary and Mallory) and Sawyer Keene (Benjamin and Sabrina).

A Celebration of his Life will be held at Wiles Remembrance Center in Jay, Maine on Friday, June 30th, at 11am. Memories, a memorial video, and services may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

The family is extremely thankful for the warm, comforting services provided by Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice. We ask that if you are interested in making a donation to honor Neal’s memory, please make it to a Hospice organization in your area.