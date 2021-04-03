Neil Rackliff (1958-2021)

Neil A. Rackliff, 62, of Wilton, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Neil was born Dec. 1st, 1958 in Farmington, Maine.

He is survived by a son Christopher Rackliff and his fiancée Morgan Hutchinson, a daughter Angelia Hollenbach, three grandchildren; Steven, Matthew and Lexi Rackliff. Five Brothers; Dennis and his wife Janet, Gregory and his wife Lorelei, Stanley and his wife Lisa, Raynold and his wife Elnora, and Nelson and his fiancée Mary, a sister Peggy Sue, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Neil was predeceased by his mother Bertha Cox and Father Leon Rackliff, two sisters, Beverly Trafton and Nancy Knight and two brothers, Buddy and Dale Rackliff.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family and friends at a later date. For any monetary donations and/or memorial contributions please contact Nelson Rackliff directly or send him at 405 Zions Hill Rd. Chesterville, ME 04938. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com