Nicholas Whittemore (1943-2021)

NEW SHARON – Nicholas Whittemore died peacefully at his home in New Sharon, Maine, on September 29, 2021. Nick, son of John Howard and Priscilla Stimson Whittemore, was born March 15, 1943, in Cambridge, MA, and grew up in Middlebury, CT, Waterville, ME, and Burlington, VT. He was a graduate of The Hotchkiss School, Lakeville, CT, and Middlebury College in Vermont.

From the beginning, Nick loved to roam the countryside and explore the woods, on foot, on his bicycle, and on a motorcycle. Neither bad weather nor bad health, nor the fiercest swarms of insects, could deter him from his explorations. In winters he spent weekends on the slopes at Stowe, and moved on to telemark, cross-country ski, and snowmobile the hills and fields of Maine. In summer he sailed his Sunfish on Lake Quassapaug in Middlebury, cruised the Atlantic coast with his first wife, Sanna Adams, and ultimately raised sail in Maine on Flapper, his classic six meter sloop. Nick was a lifelong rifleman, earning the Distinguished Rifleman’s Medal on the Junior Rifle Team in Burlington, and moving on to serve in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Squad in Korea.

In 1971 Nick moved to Maine. His goal, he said, was never to have to work for anyone else or cut his hair. He opened Sandy River Cycles in Farmington Falls, providing the best new dirt bikes on the motocross and enduro circuits, along with a training and test track, and his expert mechanical skills. An avid competitor in races throughout Maine and Massachusetts, Nick collected trophies and scars with the best riders in New England.

In 1973 Nick moved to his farm on Roxy Rand Road in New Sharon with Heather Ogilvie, (the second Mrs. Whittemore) and son, Donovan. Together they began the enormous task of restoring the house, outbuildings, and fields, a task that would last, as stewardship does, for the rest of his life. Daughter Elizabeth joined the family in 1978. Nick purchased Lindy Tyler’s Chainsaw Shop and spent several years repairing and selling chainsaws in Farmington. Later, he returned to farming full time, growing hay and his famous Jacob’s Cattle Beans along the Sandy River in Starks. He never abandoned his love of motorcycles and chainsaws and always had a bike or saw project in progress by the woodstove.

Nick Whittemore had a keen intellect and a great sense of humor. He was a man of principle and idiosyncrasies, given to firm beliefs, with a passion for authenticity and absolute resistance to compromise. Nick was a lifelong collector, with a taste for BSA Gold Stars, Porsche Roadsters, Dodge Power Wagons, antique farm equipment, anything with an engine in need of rescue, and the 1987-1993 Ford Ranger. He stalwartly resisted driving anything manufactured after 1993.

Nick never did have to work for anyone else, or cut his hair. “By those standards, my life has been a success,” he said. He lived a life of earnest chaos among fields of blueberries, ancient apple trees, and vigorous blackberries. Wildflowers decorated his collections and he worked contentedly, for himself, surrounded by major projects in various stages of completion, meticulously detailed, always in progress. He was a loving father, cherished brother, and a loyal friend. Nick will be deeply missed by the people and the land he loved.

Nick was a member of A.A. for over 30 years. His brothers and sisters in the program remain among the most enduring and trusted friends in his life. He was a member of the United Bikers of Maine and the National Rifle Association.

Nick is survived by his children, Donovan and Kylie Whittemore of Los Angeles, CA, and Elizabeth and Karl Eschholz of Brunswick, ME, grandchildren, Theodore Eschholz and Lavender Blue Whittemore, his beloved sister, Pam and Bruce Bell of Leeds, ME, and nephews, Nat, Ben, Eli, Nathaniel, and Silas. He was predeceased by his parents and longtime companion, Wendy Wyman.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association in honor of Nick Whittemore. (mofga.org)

Celebrations of Life for Nick Whittemore will be held in New Sharon, ME, and Middlebury, CT, dates to be determined. All family and friends are welcome. Please, email for details. remembering.nick.whittemore@gmail.com. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.