Nickolas B. Stanley (1979-2022)

FARMINGTON – Nickolas “Nick” Brent Stanley, 43, of Farmington, died early Wednesday evening, April 6, 2022, at his home following a long illness.

He was born in Farmington, Feb. 3, 1979, a son of Brent (Lewis) and Karen D. (Lake) Stanley and was a 1997 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. An avid golfer in his younger years, with a handicap of 1, he worked at both Oakdale Country Club as well as Wilson Lake Country Club, working on grounds maintenance.

Nick loved his faithful dog, Sadie and followed all Boston sports teams. He excelled in baseball as a youth, where he was a pitcher on the Temple Tigers. Nick also was a music lover and his love of music, helped forge friendships with many musicians: “When the music hits you…feel no pain.”

He will be forever loved by his family: Dad, Brent Stanley and his wife, Debbie of Wilton; mom, Karen Sweetser of Starks; step-dad Jeff Sweetser of Farmington; siblings, Isaac Stanley of Farmington, Adam Stanley of Starks, Sayward Sweetser of Farmington, Lukas Sweetser of Chesterville, Tanya Nalesnick of New Jersey, and Tracy Chandler of Wilton.

Private family interment will be at the Sweetser-Lake Cemetery in Farmington. A Celebration of his Life is being planned for June 25 with details to follow.

The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories and photos may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.