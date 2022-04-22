Noel Harris Sutherland, 94

ORONO – Noel Harris Sutherland, aged 94, of Orono, passed away peacefully in his home on April 13, 2022.

Noel was born in Mt. Morris, Michigan, on Christmas Day to Harry and Wanda Sutherland. He attended the local schools and left high school, with his parent’s permission, to enlist with the Merchant Marines near the end of World War II. Noel sailed to Italy where he remained until the end of the war.

After WWII Noel returned to Michigan and worked for Buick Motors until deciding to enlist in the Marine Corps. His 22 years in the military saw him deployed numerous times to such far off places as Japan, the Philippines, Korea and Vietnam.

Upon retiring from the Marines Corps, Noel and his family moved to Oceanside, California, where he began his second career in management with an electronics firm, the Deutsch Company. Noel also took advantage of his GI Bill to first graduate from high school and then to earn an Associates of Arts degree from Mira Costa College.

An avid golfer, bowler, cribbage player and sports fan, Noel also enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He liked hot dogs, great coffee and cherry pie. He was very active in his church family at First Covenant Church in Eureka, California, as well as in New Portland, Maine. Always ready with a smile and a positive word, Noel was friendly and outgoing and truly enjoyed good conversations with friends and strangers alike.

Noel is survived by his son, Michael Sutherland and wife, Caryn, of Fallbrook, California, and his daughter, Renee Oesterlin and husband, Matt, of New Portland; grandchildren, Brianna Shirey, Cory Kalmin, Sean Oesterlin and Emilie Oesterlin; and great grandchildren Kylen, Hailee and Dax Shirey. He is preceded in death by his wife, of 53 years, Virginia Sutherland, his son, Travis Sutherland, and his siblings, Nancy, Perry, Loren, Jean and Virginia Sutherland.

Memorials for family and friends will be held this summer in both Maine and California, dates/times to be announced.

Charitable donations may be made to: Melanoma Research Foundation, 1420 K St, NW 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20005.

