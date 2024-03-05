Norman Brown (1954-2024)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Norman Earl Brown, 69, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away suddenly, Sunday, March 3rd at his home. He was born September 20, 1954, in Farmington, the son of Mansfield and Georgia (Knight) Brown. He was a graduate of Mount Blue High School in Farmington and completed his automotive certification at Central Maine Vocational Institute in Auburn. On August 26, 1977, in Livermore Falls he married his wife of 46 years, Carol Ramsey. Through the years he worked for K & H Tire, Livermore Falls Water District, Maine Department of Transportation and Casella Waste Systems in Lewiston until his retirement. He was a member of the Maine Antique Tractor Club in Norridgewock as the Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull Chairman. Norman enjoyed tinkering and restoring tractors with his grandson and camping with his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

You could always count on him for many things including trying to make you laugh with his antics as well as lending a hand or a handkerchief. He loved his family, and his favorite activity was anything he could do with them.

He is survived by his wife Carol Brown of Livermore Falls, daughters, Kathleen Berry of Livermore Falls and Melissa Brown of Freeman Township, grandchildren, Cole and Brianna Berry, his sisters Tammy McNally and husband David of New Gloucester, and Earlene Judd of Rumford, nephew Mansfield Browne of Kentucky, niece, Samantha Browne of South Carolina, special nephew Shane Judd, great nephews Trevor Judd of Boston, MA, and Gaige Judd of Livermore.

He was predeceased by his parents and son-in-law, Shawn Berry.

At Norman’s request there will be no funeral services. Interment at East Wilton Cemetery, East Wilton, Maine. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.