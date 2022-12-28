Norman Ferrari (1929-2022)

FARMINGTON – Norman Robert Ferrari of Farmington, Maine passed away peacefully at his home, lovingly attended by family on December 25, 2022. Norman was born to Adelmo Ferrari and Lucy (Pirani) Ferrari in Farmington, Maine on July 7, 1929. Norman was a gifted storyteller, delighting friends and family with his skilled and detailed accounts of his long, rich life in Farmington.

Norman was raised in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School in 1947. After high school, he joined the US Army, where he proudly served as a Corporal and Radio Operator in the 97th Signal Operation Battalion and was stationed in Germany from 1951 to 1953. After his service, Norman met and married his wife, a teacher, Evelyn (“Murph”) and raised 5 children with her. He was active in his community, having been elected to and served on the SAD 9 school board, and participated as a member of the American Legion and The Knights of Columbus. Norman was a small business owner alongside his partners and brothers Richard and David, of Ferrari Brother’s clothing store, a business started by their father, a first-generation Italian immigrant. Under their ownership, the general store turned clothing store served the community of Farmington until 1980, when the three sold the business. Norman later worked at the Farmington Water Department as an Assessor from 1981 to 1983 and then as an Office Clerk for the next 33 years until 2016.

Norman led an abundant life filled with friends, family, interests, and hobbies. He was a lifelong and avid fan of the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins and the Patriots. In his younger years, he loved playing softball and was a talented bowler. Norman was passionate in his writing; he published short stories, poetry, scripts for comic’s, jokes/quips and observations for major newspapers and magazines. Later in life he religiously played tennis well into his 80s. As a devoted father, he took great joy in attending his children’s ball games, ski races, other sporting events and participated in countless other things important to his family. He was one of the few remaining residents in Farmington that had vast knowledge of the rich history of his beloved town, remembering specific details of its people, places, dates, locations, buildings, business’ owners, events and other families in the local area. His gentle spirit, impressive wit, and generous love for family and friends will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Norman’s passing was preceded by his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn “Murph” Jeanette (Murphy); father, Adelmo Ferrari and mother, Lucy (Pirani); son, Paul Robert Ferrari; brother, Richard A. Ferrari. Norman is survived by his brother David A. Ferrari of Farmington, ME; daughter Cindi and husband Michael Schenone of Tahoe City, CA; son Mark and wife Beverly Ferrari of Winter Springs, FL; son John and wife Heather Ferrari of Porter, ME; son Thomas and wife Dorothy Ferrari of Gardner, MA; 11 grandchildren, Anna, Tamara, Katrina, Michael, Amy, Emily, Casey, Shay, Dominic, Isabelle and Isaac; and 11 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 4-6PM at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning December 31st at 11 AM from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Middle St., Farmington with Fr. Paul Dumais as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will be in the Spring at Fairview Cemetery. Remembrance gifts may be given in Norman’s memory to the American Legion Post #28, PO Box 648, Farmington, Maine 04938 Condolences and tributes may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.