Norman R. Voter (1947-2022)

RUMFORD – Norman R. Voter, 75, died Saturday August 6, 2022 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland following a long battle against ALS. He was a resident of Franklin St in Rumford.

Born in Rumford, ME on February 11, 1947 he was a son of Colin and Annie (Knox) Voter. Norman was raised in Peru and was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. He served in the US Marines as a Sergeant from 1967 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. He worked his entire career for Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Rumford in the wood room and as a “Water Wizard” until his retirement.

Norman was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW and was a 50-year member of King Hiram Lodge. He loved sports especially the Boston teams. At the age of 18, Norman’s father died and he assumed a patriarchal role, helping his mother raise his six younger siblings. As his siblings grew and had children, Norman continued this role and was always there for his nieces and nephews. They all held “Brother Norman” or “Uncle Norman” in high esteem. Norman cherished his granddaughter Lauren and loved their time spent together reading stories.

Survivors include his daughter Nicole Scott and husband Ryan of Gorham, ME, granddaughter Lauren Scott of Gorham, sister, Charlene Wing of Peru, brothers, Dexter and wife Debbie of Livermore, ME, Colin of Peru and Merwyn of Mexico, many nieces and nephews, and former spouse Rebecca Powell. He was predeceased by brothers Maurice and Charlie and a nephew Nathan Wing.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1-4 p.m. on Saturday August 13, 2022 at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME. Those who desire may contribute to the Napoleon Ouellette Post #24 American Legion 184 Congress St, Rumford, ME 04276 in his memory.