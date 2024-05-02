Notice of Death: Jacob P. Richards, 29

After illness caused severe heart damage, Jake, 29, died on April 27 in Shenandoah, near Houston, TX. When younger, he was a pharmacy tech for Rite Aid in Farmington.

Survived by mother, Debra Richards, and aunt, Ione Reid, both of Farmington; longtime family friends “Aunt” Sue, Louise, and Jeff; many friends here in his beloved “old Farming-town”; and online friends here and in other countries.

No service has been planned yet. Please make donations to the Franklin County Animal Shelter. Please carry on Jake’s actions of thanking all active and retired military personnel, and also saying Welcome Home to them.