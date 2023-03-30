Notification of Death: Dorothy Judkins Titcomb

1 min read

Dorothy Judkins Titcomb
April 9, 1929 – March 26, 2023

The family wishes to announce that Dorothy Judkins Titcomb, age 93, passed away at her home in Chesterville. Her full obituary will be published at a later date to include celebration of life details.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.