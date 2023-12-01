Olene Masterman (1931-2023)

AUBURN – Olene Masterman passed away gently and peacefully into the twilight November 12, 2023, at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. She was born in Lewiston, January 16, 1931, to Jenny and Edward Sprague Sr. and named Joan Bette. Tragically, she and her siblings were orphaned during the great depression. She was adopted by the Whites, raised and educated in Lewiston.

Summering in Weld after World War II, she met Earland Masterman and they were wed in 1949, celebrating 62 years of marriage before his passing. They settled down on the farm in Livermore and produced six children by 1956. Needing modern plumbing they moved to the farm in Wilton to raise and educate the family.

Eventually they were blessed to return to their beloved Weld where they enjoyed farming, socializing, and retirement, spending many winters RV-ing around America.

During her lifetime she was a loving mother, excellent homemaker, and supportive housewife. She found the time to become a Girl Scout Leader, was active in the Wilton Methodist Church, earned her GED, and was a member of the Weld Historical Society.

Olene was a master gardener, an accurate birder, perennial landscaper, joyful homemaker, and enjoyed hosting special family and holiday events often including elders who did not have family nearby. Her lovely soprano voice was often heard singing along with the music. Several Siamese kitties and her little dog, Dino, were privileged to enjoy her nurturing.

She is survived by her children; Stephen and Kathy Masterman, Joan Masterman, Kathleen and Warren Elliott, Cheryl Adams, and Ronal and Maryanne Masterman; her grandchildren, Tess and Doug Murphy, Shanna and Clint Dorey, Michelle and Andy Iverson, Bryce Masterman, and James and Eliza Elliott; 11 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and her lost and found sister, Lorraine Gosselin. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Earland; her son, Robert; four siblings; a granddaughter, Robin Dudley; companion, Amos Bill; and her little dog, Dino.

As we mourn her passing let us also celebrate the rich tapestry of memories she leaves behind. Funeral services will be held at the Weld Congregational Church, 14 Church Street, at 11am, December 2, 2023, followed by a luncheon and Celebration of Life. A private family committal ceremony for Earland and Olene will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, December 2, 2023, at 10 o’clock. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Olene Masterman is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.