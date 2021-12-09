Olive Helen Getchell Vining (1932-2021)

FARMINGTON – Olive Helen Getchell Vining, 89, of Farmington, died at her home in Farmington, on Dec. 5, 2021, with her loving family members at her side.

She was born Aug. 21, 1932 in Farmington, a daughter of Albert Ervin and Helen (Seavey) Getchell of Mount Vernon. She received her education at Kents Hill and Farmington schools and continued her education at the Farmington Normal School where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Education. She taught Home Economics in Rangeley and also taught home economics and life skills at 4-H.

On Nov. 27, 1955, she became the bride of Everett L. Vining at the Farmington Methodist Church. Everett and Olive shared a strong relationship, raised a family, and together, built a family-owned earthwork and construction business, E. L. Vining and Son. Following the passing of her husband on Feb. 27, 2009, she continued to maintain a keen interest in the operation of the business and daily would be found at the office; she would often bring a freshly baked batch of cookies to share with the crew. This routine was maintained until the onset of Covid-19.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was also a member of the Daughter’s of the Nile. She and her husband enjoyed many travel adventures with members of the Masons and the Kora Temple Shrine. They also had travelled to Europe with members of the Army division her husband, Everett, had been attached to, called the Big Red One.

She was a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group. Along with her husband, Everett, Olive spent countless hours working on the church facilities, serving coffee and working the Farmington Fair booth.

Leading a purposeful life and caring for her community was important to Olive; but her family always came first. She was a former Cub Scout and 4-H leader and was a devoted sports fan, always supporting the interests of her children and grandchildren. Never one to be idle, Olive enjoyed sewing, woodworking, mowing her impeccably kept yard and knitting hats for the local football teams, and using her talents for making afghans and lap robes for residents in local nursing homes.

She is survived by her children: Karan Vining (Craig Whitten) of Manchester and her children; Derrick (Maryam) Tyler and Angela (Ray) Charland; Sharon Vining of Eddington and her children Michael Brown and Jennifer Brown; Kevin Vining and his wife, Judy of Farmington; and their children: Kelly Greene and her husband, Derek Moody; Kody Vining and Kolton Vining; and Sheila Richards and her husband, Michael of Farmington and their children Jacob Richards and his wife Lindsay and Jared Richards and his wife, Callie; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. from Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Sungmin Jeon officiating. Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Thursday from 6-8 p.. The use of masks is strongly encouraged due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Private family interment at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Maine Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME. 04074. A memorial video and memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.