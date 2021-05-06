Olive “Pat” Davis Newell (1928-2021)

STRONG – Olive “Pat” Davis Newell, age 93, passed away on April 14, 2021 at her sister Louise Hagerstrom’s home in Strong, where she had been living for the past couple of years and lovingly cared for by family members. She was born on March 8, 1928, in Kingfield.

Olive worked at Dirigo Dowels for over 20 years. She was a member of the New Portland Presbyterian Church, served as their treasurer, and enjoyed helping organize church suppers and bake sales. She also helped with the Wire Bridge Thrift Shop. When they were able, nothing kept her from going out to Wednesday lunch with the girls: Louise, Dawn, and cousin Wardy. She enjoyed baking in her spare time and teaching her granddaughters her recipes. In fact, she was well known for her delicious donuts. Many would request or ask her to fry donuts for various town functions and would ask, “Are these Pat’s donuts?”

Olive is survived by her son, Bernard V. Newell and wife Arlene of New Portland; daughter, Susan Cavacas and husband Christopher of Castleton, Vermont; two loving granddaughters, Shelby Newell of New Portland, and Melissa Green and husband Mickey and cherished great granddaughter Sophie Mae of West Paris; Sue’s step daughter, Meagan Barrett and husband Brendan and their children Brynn and Callan of Greeley, Colorado; two sisters, Louise Hagerstrom of Strong and Leonora “Dawn” Strickland of Waterville; two cousins, Wardy Atwood and husband Kenneth of New Portland and Joan Corson of Maine; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard I. Newell; parents, Vaughan and Laura (Corson) Davis; sister, Hilda Jalbert; and brother, Robert Davis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the New Portland Presbyterian Church, PO Box 147, New Portland, ME 04961.

A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 am at the East New Portland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04966.