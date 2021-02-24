Olive Thelma Toothaker (1943-2021)

AUBURN – Olive Thelma Toothaker, 78, of Wilton, died early Monday morning, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Androscoggin Hospice House.

She was born in Wilton, Feb, 9, 1943, a daughter of Cecil and Thelma (Mosher) Frost and was a 1961 graduate of Wilton Academy. In 1961, she married Gaylan “Tarz” Toothaker. She worked at GH Bass for 26 years until its closing and then worked for 20 years as the deputy director of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency.

Olive enjoyed family get-togethers, knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting, and gardening. She lived by the motto of “Live and let live” and “Keep it simple, stupid.”

She is survived by her children, Gayla Wyman of South Carolina, Tim Toothaker of Wilton, Rick Toothaker of South Carolina, and Gregg Toothaker of Wilton; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren with another on the way; a brother, Robert of Wilton. She was predeceased by her husband; and brothers, David, Dennis, Bruce, and Ben.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Maine Covid-19 guidelines at that point in time will be observed. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial donations to the Wilton Area Food Pantry, PO Box 517, Wilton, ME 04294. Interment will follow services at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.