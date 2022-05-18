Pamela Jean Atwood (1955-2022)

NEW PORTLAND – It is with great sadness that we write the passing of Pamela Jean Atwood on May 13, 2022.

Pam was born on September 7, 1955 to Chandler and Ruth Cates of Anson. On December 31, 1971, she married Lindy Atwood and they had four children; Cynthia, Michael, Joshua and Jon. Pam enjoyed her life to the fullest by spending time with family and friends, horseback riding, and riding her Harley. She especially enjoyed the past 11 summers spent on Cupsuptic Lake camping and jeeping and this is where she met new friends from across the state and beyond. All through life, Pam put others before herself.

Pam is survived by her husband, Lindy of New Portland; daughter, Cynthia and husband Wayne Coro of New Portland; son, Michael and grandson Hunter of Kingfield; son, Joshua and wife Lorene, grandson Chandler, and granddaughter Brooke of New Portland; mother, Ruth Cates Hardy and partner Arthur Gagne; brother, John Cates and partner Brenda Madden; sister, Judy Smith and husband Craig; brother, Larry Cates; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pam is predeceased by her son, Jon Atwood; father, Chandler Cates; brothers, Gary and Ricky Cates; and stepfather, Charles Hardy Sr.

Special thanks to friends during Pam’s sickness including, Val and Sam Pinkham, Olin and Roberta Brooks, Aunt Dody Bridges, sister in-law Joan Damen, Polly Bolduc, Carol Durant, Kim Poulin; the home hospice team, Kim Craig and Taren Bate, and the staff at the Androscoggin Hospice House.

Donations in Pam’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Day Star Chapel, 574 Lakewood Road, Madison, Maine, with a reception to follow.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.