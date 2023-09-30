Pamela Pettitt

Pamela “Pam” Fuerstenberger Pettitt, of Milford, CT, left this life in the early morning hours of September 24, with family by her side, after a short, tragic battle with Lewy Body Dementia, complicated by COVID.

Pam was born in Byron (Rumford), Maine, to Jean & Jim Fuerstenberger. She, with her family, moved to Wyoming for a time, then came back to Byron before eventually moving to Farmington, Maine, and residing in that area for the majority of her life. She wed Bruce “Scott” Pettitt in 1973, and graduated from Mt. Blue High School, with honors, in 1974. Pam & Scott had three children together; Jessica, Lorna, and Jacob, before divorcing in 1985.

Pam enjoyed a wonderful career as a chef, spanning several decades; particularly at Fiddleheads and The Granary. She also worked for a time at the University of Maine at Farmington, in the archeology department, as well at The Chicadee’s Nest, creating a variety of herbal products, including soaps, lotions, and wreaths.

Pam had many interests in life, foremost being an immense love of nature and gardening, of which she amassed an incredible amount of knowledge about all things that grow; both cultivated and wild. She loved to craft many things that she grew into beautiful wreaths. She was also an amazing seamstress, and was quite adept at home renovation and maintenance. There was not much she couldn’t do, or figure out how to do. She was also an avid reader, loved all kinds of music, and puzzles of all kinds.

Pam is survived by her three siblings: Lynn, Diane and her husband Jon, as well as James and his wife Jennifer; her daughter, Jessica, her husband Tyson, and their two sons, Sebastian and Lucas; her daughter Lorna, her husband Jason, and their two kids, Brent and Melissa; her son Jacob, and his wife Sarah; her partner, Joshua Ward; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Pam was predeceased by her parents, Jean Young and Jim Fuerstenberger; her older sister Liza Jean; former husband and father of their children, Scott Pettitt; and her beloved cat, Simon “Bud” Longbody Greifzu Pettitt.

A celebration of Pam’s incredible life will be held on October 21, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge in West Farmington, Maine. All are welcome, and the opportunity for eulogies will be offered around 2:30 p.m. Internment for Pam will be in the Spring of 2024 in Byron, Maine.

Special thanks to Pam’s hospice team at Masonicare in Wallingford, CT, as well as Cody-White Funeral Home in Milford, CT, for assisting Pam’s family with her end of life journey. A tribute page can be found on the Cody White website.