Patricia A. Rollins (1951-2021)

FARMINGTON FALLS – Patricia Ann Rollins, 70, went to be with her Savior on Aug. 31, 2021, to be reunited with her father and sister, who had gone before.

Patricia was born on May 3, 1951 in Brunswick, to Carlton E. and Marion J. (Blackwell) Rollins. She was a very young child when she became very sick and had to deal with a mental disability throughout her life. Despite her challenges, she lived her life as a very loving person which touched the hearts of the people that knew her. Her dedication and strong faith in God helped her through life and knew God would take care of her.

Patricia leaves behind her mother, Marion Rollins (93 years old); brothers: Carlton E. Rollins Jr., Bruce (Brinda) Rollins, Lee (Diane) Rollins Sr., Brian (Shellaine) Rollins; brother-in-law, Keith Hamel; many nieces, nephews and their children, whom she loved with all her heart. She also loved her many friends that she talked with often on the phone, considering many of them as sisters, brothers, and part of her family.

Patricia was predeceased by her father, Carlton Sr.; sister, Marilyn Hamel; and sister-in-law, Nada Rollins.

In lieu of flowers at the request of the family, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Special Olympics which she had been a part of in her earlier age. You may donate online or call www.somaine.org/region/franklin (207-897-5569); or www.somaine.org (207-879-0489); or donate to a local Special Olympics group in your area.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Farmington Falls Church of Christ, 122 Croswell Road in Farmington Falls. Refreshments and burial service will follow.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.