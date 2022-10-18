Patricia Anne Thompson (1958-2022)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Patricia “Patty” Anne Thompson, 64, of Industry, died of a suspected heart attack early Monday morning, Oct. 17.

She was born in Farmington, on July 3, 1958, a daughter of Edwin Eugene Moody and Evelyn Conkey, and worked as a CNA at the Sandy River Center in Farmington for several years. If you knew Patty, you knew you always had a friend, as she got along with people from so many walks of life, and she left her own unique mark on everyone she met. She was most happy in the car with Dave and her dog Charlie ramming the roads, listening to oldies, and going on picnics. Her favorite time of year was when Dummer’s Beach was finally open and she got to be with her family. Patty’s favorite way to show her love was to give gifts to those she loved, calling them “prizes.” There is no real way to explain who she was, you just had to know her. She loved hard, and if she loved you once, she loved you forever.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Robbins of Industry, whom she married, on Oct. 15, 2022, after 30 beautiful years together; her daughter, Megan Hayes and her husband, Chris Campion; Susan Brackley and her husband, Cliff; Michelle Boyd and her husband, Dan; Daughters, Christina Robbins and Michelle Gleason; and Josh McBean and his partner, Danni; her mother, Evelyn Conkey of Farmington; her sister and favorite person, Karen Leet and her husband, Raymond of GA; four grandchildren, Danielle, Jamie, Eli, and Jordan; one great-granddaughter, Carol; and many cousins, aunts, and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Brian Moody; her father, Edwin and Step Father Hedley Wheeler.

She’s “ridin’ the storm out.”

A Celebration of her Life will be held Monday, October 24 at 5 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington with Pastor Bruce Rollins, officiating. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.