Patricia C. Ridley (1941-2023)

FARMINGTON – Patricia C “Patty” Ridley, 81, of Wilton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was born in Livermore Falls, March 29, 1941, a daughter of L. Bradford and Virginia (Voter) Crafts and was a 1959 graduate of Jay High School. She was a graduate of the Maine School of Commerce in Auburn, and worked in the office at Norwalk Shoe. In 1965, she married Arthur Ridley and they made their home in Wilton for over 42 years. He died in June of 2007.

Patty enjoyed her yearly vacations at the Plaisted-Robbins cottages on Bailey Island; many happy times were spent there. She also loved her camp at Sand Pond in Chesterville whether it be bean hole beans, lobster cookouts, or family gatherings. She will be remembered as loving to play cards and Uno Attack and the games could get quite boisterous. She worked daily on jigsaw puzzles and the only day the card table was taken down was Christmas Day. After Arthur’s passing, she became a loyal Nascar, Patriots, and Bruins fan, and happily attended a Bruins game, only to see them loose.

She was active and enjoyed walking with her neighbor Linda, when weather permitted, and was surrounded by a great family of neighbors on Cushman Street. She was an independent, outspoken, fun individual and looked forward to meeting her close classmates occasionally for lunch. Patty loved to garden and had a “green thumb” like her mother. Patty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend that we loved and will be dearly missed by everyone.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce Ridley and his wife Colleen Kollmann of WI and Ronald Ridley and his wife, Sherry of Jay; grandson, Corey Ridley of Chesterville; sister, Ann Crafts of Jay; sister-in-law, Juanita Crafts of Livermore; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Charlie Crafts; and her husband, Arthur.

Family graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 11 am at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School Street, Farmington. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial donations in her memory to the Maine Special Olympics, 525 Main St., Unit D, South Portland, ME 04106. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.