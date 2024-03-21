Patricia Carleton (1934 – 2024)

FARMINGTON – Patricia Ann Brougham Carleton of Farmington, died Sunday March 17, 2024, surrounded by her family. Born October 11, 1934 in Bennington, Vermont, daughter of Edward and Madelyn O’Brien Brougham.

Patricia was a devout Irish Catholic, mother of ten, grandmother and great grandmother of many. She took pride in spending time with her grandchildren who she always taught compassion and acceptance. She was an avid reader and writer of poetry and loved to dance. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine Farmington in Substance Abuse counseling and supported countless individuals from her community. She was always taking in anyone experiencing hardships. She always called it as she saw it and famously stated don’t touch my hair!

She is survived by her children Christie, Kevin (Terry), Michael (Bonnie), Patrick (Pam), Darren (Wendy), Dina, Brien (Lisa,) Desi; Grandchildren, Chris, Wes, James, Nathan, Hannah, Andy, Elizabeth, Zachary, Taylor, Dylan, Danielle, Emma, Molly, Tucker, Oaklee, Noah, Ethan; close friends, Calvin (Cabbage) Parlin and Paul Taylor. She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Glen Carleton, sons, John, and Edward (Beaver) Carleton; brothers, Ted, Francis, and Daniel Brougham; sisters Marie, Peggy, and Eileen.

Special thanks go out to Shirley and Ron York, and Norway Rehabilitation for their loving, excellent care.

A church service will be held, Tuesday March 26 at 11 am, at Saint Joseph Parish, 133 Middle Street, Farmington Maine. Following the service, family and friends will gather downstairs at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School Street, Farmington Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.