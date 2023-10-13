Patricia Reckards (1928-2023)

Patricia E. Reckards, “Pixie”, 95, of Eustis, Maine, passed away peacefully with her sister, (by choice) Dianne and good friend Sherie, by her side on Friday September 29, 2023, at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center, from injuries she had suffered from a fall in January of 2023.

Pat was the daughter of Ruth and Frank Reckards born on May 17th, 1928, in Rangeley, Maine. She graduated from Rangeley High School in 1945.

Pat worked as a Medical Technician at Mansfield Training School in Connecticut for 24 years until the age of 50, when she retired. An article in the Mountain Messenger in 2019 spoke of her traveling back and forth from Connecticut to Rangeley for many years on a motorcycle. She was a basketball coach in Rangeley and was even recruited by the All-American Redheads, a basketball show team, a position she declined due to the extensive traveling involved. She devoted her last 44 years to Eustis Ridge where she created a nature’s paradise. Building her own home on a pristine lot of her own choosing.

She was an avid hunter and fishing woman, an original Sportswoman. She started guiding at age 11 in Rangeley. She was a woman of many talents from building, plumbing, woodcutting, training dogs, running her tractor, putting up her own firewood and much more. She enjoyed jeeping and getting lost in the Maine woods. She did it all and more. And for many years, she enjoyed walking through the Cathedral Pines Campground, meeting many campers and friends.

In 1986 upon the request of Charlotte York, Dianne’s mother, she took in Dianne York, and nurtured and loved her for 38 years giving Dianne a stable presence and good home. They referred to one another as sisters.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, her brother Frederick (Freddie) Reckards, and sister Mavis Wright, and many of her friends from her past.

She is survived by her (sister) Dianne York, and by her nieces Lorraine Chandler, Renee Chandler and Renee’s fiancé Mike.

A special thank you to Don Plant, Don ran errands for Pat and Dianne and took them to appointments when Pat’s health started to slide, and during the isolation of covid. His kindness was greatly appreciated.

As per Pat’s wishes there will be no service. Donations may be made in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine 04938