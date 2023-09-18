Patricia Rowe (1938-2023)

AUBURN – Mama left her earthly home to be with the Lord on September 15, 2023, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with family at her side.

Born October 22, 1938, to Rowena Victoria Cash in Lewiston, Maine – she was the first of eight children. She was later adopted by Ulysses Grant Hutchins when she was 18 months old.

As a youngster, she lived at Mother Dickey’s in Fairbanks (1940s) and then moved several times to area towns (Wilton, Livermore Falls, Farmington, and Jay). Mama learned hard work at an early age helping to care for her younger siblings and earning five cents a pound picking strawberries at a local farm. She was a hard worker and instilled a great work ethic in her children. When she was a little older, she would babysit in the summer for the Ladd’s and earned $50.00 to buy her first bicycle. Moving to Bean’s Corner (Jay), she continued babysitting for area families and at the age of 15 began working at the White Fawn in Rome.

She attended schools in Fairbanks and Jay, playing basketball, cheerleading, playing the cornet in the band and being a member of the Skillful Workers 4-H club in Fairbanks.

Living in Bean’s Corner, she met and married a local boy – Richard (Dick) A. Rowe. They had a small ceremony officiated by Reverend Emery at the church in Strong on March 15, 1956, the beginning of 27 years of marriage and six beautiful children.

Dick and Pat settled in at the corner in Bean’s Corner to raise their family. She ran a daycare out of the home for ten years, extending the children she loved and cared for to include an additional dozen or more locals for many years. “Those hands have loved away so many hurts and spread so much goodness to so many kids over the years.” Her heart knew no limits as she cared for her own and those around her tirelessly.

In the mid-1970s, she gave up her daycare and worked in area shoe factories (Farmington, Livermore Falls, Norwalk shoe and G.H. Bass) and then Orchard Park Nursing Home to help support the family. Times were hard and they made the decision to move to Oklahoma where they spent several years before returning home. Pat continued to run a daycare while there, eventually leaving that to work at the Uniroyal Tire Company plant.

The family came home to Maine in 1980 and soon after was hired by International Paper in Jay, retiring in 2009. Dick and Pat divorced in 1983 and she later met and married a wonderful soul who loved her and her adult children as his own – Charles (Charlie – “Red Rooster”) Currier. He passed December 16, 1986, after a brief battle with cancer.

Mama had a love of lighthouses and in her later years enjoyed many days on Whitehead Island and traveling the East Coast with her special friend Leah.

She also enjoyed traveling to visit historic places, the coast, birds, knitting crocheting, gardening, sewing, reading, her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Red Hat Society.

Our beloved mother leaves behind her six children Jeffrey (Debbie) Rowe of Wilton; Robert (Karen) Rowe of Farmington; Jayne Rowe-Lincoln (Adam) of South Carolina; Ann Rowe of Florida; twins Donna Rowe of Tennessee and Lorna Nichols (Scott) of New Sharon. She is also survived by grandchildren Justin Rowe of Wilton, Jeff Rowe Jr. (Sarah) of New Vineyard, Scott Nichols Jr. (Allie) of West Paris, Jonathan Rowe (Christina) of Minnesota, Kate Nichols (Katie Jean) of New Sharon, Joshua Sikes (Jenna) of South Carolina, Jennifer Sikes of South Carolina, Leslie Lagomarsino (Adam) of Tennessee, Stephanie Smith Rowe (wife of the late Michael Rowe) and great grandchildren Mason, Nicholas, Alyssa, Teagan, Zaiden, Weston, Grayson, Jameson, Hadley and Addilyn, Jenna Silver, Jordan Silver; sisters Brenda Hanson of Orrington, Barbara Gilbert of South Carolina and brother Kenneth Hutchins of South Portland.

She was predeceased by her grandparents Orville and Annie Hutchins; Winfield and Clara Cash, mother Rowena and father Ulysses; husbands Dick Rowe and Charlie Currier; siblings Carol, Shirley, Robert and Sandra and grandson Mike Rowe.

She wished to remember special friends Leah Loar-Mays, Hervy Andrews and express special thanks to caregivers Brittany and Melissa.

Although our hearts are broken to lose our ‘Ma’, we know we will see her again in heaven.

A Celebration of Life will be held “when the weather is warm and folks can come”, as ‘Ma’ requested on May 11, 2024 at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton with a gathering following. Details will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Patricia Rowe to either the Androscoggin Hospice House, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240 or The Maine Lighthouse Trust, PO Box 16, Biddeford Pool, ME 04006. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Centers of Farmington is honored to be caring for cremation and memorial services.