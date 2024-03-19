Patrick Wyman (1995-2024)

NEW PORTLAND – Patrick Grant Wyman, 29, passed away at his home on February 14, 2024. He was born in Farmington, Maine on February 10, 1995, the son of Dana and Gayle (Grant) Wyman.

Patrick grew up in New Portland and attended Central Elementary, Carrabec Community School, and Carrabec High School. During high school he worked at Tranten’s and after graduating in 2013 he began working at many of the eateries at Sugarloaf including 45 North, the Base Lodge, and Stokes at the golf course with his brother Aaron, as well as Hunker Down with Aaron, brother Spencer, and Patricia. He also worked at The Rack. After several years at Sugarloaf he found another home at Anni’s Market before moving to Boothbay Harbor. He started working at The Thistle Inn where he met some of his “found family” and later he would find more of them when he started working at The Carriage House in East Boothbay.

From school day fights (Fresca) to poker nights, birthdays and pool parties (Danny Boi), Patrick never met a stranger. He had a magnetic personality that people gravitated toward. Eric Rutberg said it best when he said “Patrick was the glue that brought everyone together to stick together”. He was a kind hearted, fun loving, intelligent son, grandson, brother, and friend. Patrick would give the shirt off of his back even if it was the last one he had. As we were going through town one day Patrick saw a homeless man sitting alone. We stopped and he sat with him for quite some time, sharing stories and getting to know him. Upon leaving, Patrick left his phone number for him to use if he needed anything, got him something to eat, and gave him his last five dollars. That was just the type of person Patrick was.

Patrick is survived by his Nana, Patricia Grant; his parents; his stepmother, Kimberly Newell-Wyman; stepsiblings, Meagan (Newell) Hayes and Mitchell Newell; Aunt Becky and Uncle Bert, Uncle Jeff Grant, Uncle Robert Grant, and Uncle Terry Wyman; his cousins, Kendra, Karin, and Sarina; brothers and sisters from Central Elementary, Aaron, Joe, Megan, and Fresca; close friends he considered family, Angie, Spencer, Brooke, and his second mom Sherry Callahan; a very special high school teacher, Mrs. Boothby; his Carriage House family, owner Kelly and wife Marcy, Joelle, Sammy, Nate, Danny, Ben, Glenn, Raul, and Stephen; and many others. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Charles Grant, grandfather Bill Wyman, and grandmother Ruth Wyman; his close friend, Nick; and his loving neighbors, Starr and Bev.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the summer for anyone who wishes to attend. Donations can be made to his go fund me, gofund.me/fdc25f21, which will help to cover the costs of his celebration of life. Memories and photos may be shared in Patrick’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Patrick Grant Wyman is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.