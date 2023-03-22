Paul Berkey Jr. (1965-2023)

WILTON – Paul James Berkey Jr., 55, passed away on March 19, 2023 at his home in Wilton, Maine.

He was born on February 20, 1965 in Buffalo, New York, the son of Paul Berkey Sr. and Jean Marie Michael. Paul attended Mt. Blue High School in Farmington and graduated in 1986. Soon after graduating he was employed as a laborer for the Town of Wilton and then after, Taylor Made Homes for 10 years. At the time of his passing he was employed at Strawberry Fields Apothecary.

Paul was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Wilton and the Wilton Lions Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeling and his love of spending time with his grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his daughters; Brittany Berkey and her partner Allison Watson of Chesterville and Kayla Turner and her husband Jonathan Turner of Jay; his father; Paul Berkey Sr. and wife Ruth True of Jay; brothers, Jason Berkey and wife Tammy Berkey of New Sharon, Ken True of Rangeley, Troy True of Wilton, Matt True and Tony True of Wiscasset; sister, Shelley Bronish of Dixfield; two nieces,Tashia Berkey of Wilton and Chelsie Berkey of Wilton; grandsons, Jacob Watson of Chesterville, Maddox Watson of Chesterville; granddaughter, Chloe Rose Corson of Jay.

Donations in Paul’s name may be made to Dan & Scott’s to help with funeral costs.

There will be a funeral service on April 1, 2023 starting at 1 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME 04938, with Pastor Barry Trask officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service.