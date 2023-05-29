Paul Bright (1943-2023)

Paul J. Bright of East Livermore passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2023, at their winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born on November 15, 1943 in Massachusetts and joined the Army before finishing high school. While enlisted, he finished his GED and served as a Communications Specialist while stationed in Germany until 1964. After an honorable discharge, Paul received a BA from U Mass, Boston and an MPA from the University of Denver. His lifelong work focused on human services for the State of Maine, AMHI, and the Portland YWCA. Paul was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 40 and Augusta Elks 964. He was also a member of The AMVETS Post 33 in Jay, ME and Moose Lodge 235 in SC. His true passion was music. He recorded three CD’s and won numerous state and national awards for his music. He loved playing for weddings, at the gazebo in Livermore Falls, at local nursing homes, and at his church, the Wayne Community Church.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Rita; three stepchildren: Jim (Pam) Manter, Diana (Lewis) Pelletier, Becky Skinner; many grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law Sheila and Norman Brody of FL; his half-sister Dawn of AZ; his half-brother David of NY; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Pauline and Joseph Bright, and his half-sister Caroline of Bristol, ME.

A memorial service will be held at the Wayne Community Church at 3 p.m. on June 1, 2023. Internment will be held at 10 a.m., June 2, 2023, at the Niche Wall/Committal Shelter in the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery, 143 Bluestar Avenue, Augusta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Paul to: Wayne Community Church, PO Box 300, Wayne, ME 04284.