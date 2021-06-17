Paul H. Sabin (1966-2021)

T8 R10 – One month before his 55th birthday, on June 11, 2021, our beloved Paul Sabin passed away unexpectedly a few hours past his bedtime. He was accompanying one of his chosen sons on a trip to Horseshoe Pond and passed on with a belly full of homemade apple cider, bacon and fresh brook trout – excited for the next few weeks he would be spending in the Maine woods after flying in on a seaplane.

Born on July 11, 1966 in Farmington, Paul was a 1984 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. He is survived by his daughter Darby Rose-Lin Sabin and her partner Daniel Circharo; stepson Allen Bence; stepdaughter Michelle Doubet and husband Christopher; father Steven and wife Christine; sister Janice and partner Lance Adams; sister Kelly and her son, his beloved nephew, Bradley Jackson; chosen sister and brother Ashley and Jeff Bessey and their children Johnny, Alexandria, Mackenzie, Katerina and Elijah; cousin Amanda and her husband Todd Berry; cousin John Downing, his wife Shelby, and their two children Emma and Evan; best friend and brother Kevin Joyce his wife Shelley, and their two kids Kamryn and Jackson whom he loved dearly; best friend and brother Ricky Robinson; best friend and sister Stephanie Hopkins, her siblings, and her children Katie, Lucas, Sara and Hanna; chosen sons Bud, Andy, Leo, Sean and daughter Gabrielle.

Properly honoring his friends, without his guidance, feels nearly impossible; he spent much of his time with the Wilton Roof Jumpers, Merilee, Pasha, Bill, Rich, Ron, ‘Bross” Skip and many more.

As he embarks on the eternal fishing trip, Paul will be joining his mother, Sherry Barker; stepfather, Fred Barker; Uncle Harvey “Harv” Sabin and his wife Laurilyn Welch Sabin; best friend and brother Timothy Goodwin, and his brother in heaven William Sabin. Paul never fully healed from the loss of Miss Bailey and has been looking forward to their reunion. She was a springer-spaniel/border collie mix that he often referred to as the smartest dog in the world, and who his father Steve regarded as the smartest one in the room, always.

His infectious laugh and the greatest stories echoed wherever he was – both could be heard from a mile away. He had friends in every corner who would listen eagerly as he recollected details that for most passed with time. He somehow remembered dates, times, conversation content, locations, outfits, and more – all demonstrating how much attention he paid to everybody, how much he cared, and the kind of love that that takes. He was able to capture the ears and hearts of all with his incredible sense of humor, hosting of music, and great barbecue.

In his words, trips to local stores often “felt like ‘Old Home Days,’” 10-minute shopping trips easily turning into hour-long adventures through time with friends, family and classmates he was so proud to know and remember. He was on the Wilton Oilers and kept ceramic statues around to supplement the statistical stories he somehow remembered from games played nearly a half century ago. Being a state champion wrestler was a major part of his identity (as anyone who survived a headlock of his knows), he was incredibly proud of the network his wrestling career provided him and his family – bumping into mutuals around the world while traveling with his daughter, family and friends.

He was certain that Wilton is the greatest place to live, play, work and raise kids – and he always honored and appreciated his home as such. He was a mentor for local youth in athletics and the arts – recommending both for every young learner. He provided children with sports equipment, instruments, academic supplies and graduation regalia and donated all of his money and time to the joy, success, and fulfillment of others.

Beginning his journey through the trades, he enrolled in the Electrical Program at Foster Technology Center where he would launch his impressive life as a tradesman and master. He attended University of Maine’s flagship campus in Orono and often chuckled in reflection about how he “majored in things that weren’t exactly offered as curriculum.” He later completed some training from the International Correspondence Schools in Scranton, Penn., and from 1998-2002 studied at University of Maine at Farmington while raising a family and a beautiful farm – often bringing Darby to class in a backpack where staff and students alike enjoyed the family-oriented nature of Paul’s livelihood.

As an electrician he worked in many facilities throughout the country – industrial, commercial, residential and more. He worked for G2S Construction with his beloved Uncle Harv and often shared stories from the road and jobs they made lasting memories on. He traveled often working for Electrical Installations Inc., B.E.&K., Zajac Inc., Highland Lumber Co., all before settling down and starting Sabin Electrical Services where he serviced central-western Maine with the help of his rotating crew of dear friends, his father, and his passenger and most loyal support Miss Bailey. He gave light to our community’s annual Farmington Fair, providing electricity to all vendors, barns, events and campers.

In 2015 he partnered with multi-generational family friend Michael Carleton who owns IEC Electrical and devoted his life to the success of a growing company where many of his electrician/construction site friends’ children and other aspiring labor men make their living. His employee’s children served as motivation for his long-worked days and lack of rest, as he wanted them to have everything they could. Everything he did was for the kids.

He was an incredible speaker and wizard with words, he built opportunities for people through the power of the pen and inspired often as his powerful voice honored everybody’s past, present and futures. These innate skills earned him the role of Governor at Boys State, Class President at Mt. Blue, Master Mason of the Wilton Masonic Lodge, and more. He was a lifetime member of the Sons of AmVets.

Paul was an active lover and promoter of the arts. Music was his passion – often bringing his daughter, family and friends to concerts all over, and always listening in his office at IEC, his truck, his self-built deck, his orchard, anywhere he was. He was an incredible harmonica player and would break it out proudly in his annual “Bluesberries Band” and with friends DJ Taylor, Dave Fish, Joe Hodgkins, Dave Hopkins, his daughter Darby, her Danny, many more, and even got to play with “The Gypsy of the Blues” Eddie Kirkland.

Though rich with decades-old relationships and connections, his ability to make new friends and family wherever he was will serve as a precedent on how to live a more peaceful life of love and harmony. He enjoyed meeting fellow music fans and concert-goers from the extended Allman Brothers Family. He and his Gov’t Mule FaMULEy and Tedeschi Trucks Band Friends made many live music memories and shared his love for Darby’s music – always supporting and making him feel as special as he made them feel.

He lived for his hunting, fishing and hiking trips, working hard so he could play hard. He spent many months in the woods of Maine from Wilton to Copeland Plantation to Byron to T8 R10. His respect and love for the whitetail deer ran deep and apparent as he named his farm and homestead Whitetail Acres, growing entire gardens of potatoes, extending his knowledge and passion for them to all who stopped by. The day before he died he planted 48 tomato plants, many brassica, beans and more. He loved to cook for others, barbecuing the finest meats often from his friends’ and his hunting adventures. He loved to concoct appealing meals with ingredients from his own land, on the very same hill he was raised on. He nourished those around him not only with food but with love and attention, inviting friends into his home for meals and gatherings to make everybody feel the kind of love only he was capable of giving. He was a warm and welcoming neighbor, opening and sharing his land and the fruits of his labors with everybody he could.

He will be remembered for how he treated his children, both born and chosen. He was everybody’s Papa Sabin, Uncle Paul, Bumpa, brother and friend. He devoted everything to his loved ones – and he loved everyone – giving everybody everything he possibly could.

He will be sorely missed for his heart, mind, and soul, and for all the ways he made ours better.

Public memorial visitation will be held on Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington with a further Celebration of his Life to be announced. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Paul Harvey Sabin Foundation, PO Box 143, Wilton, ME 04294. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.