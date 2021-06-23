Paul Sabin celebration of life

WILTON – The family of Paul Harvey Sabin, will be hosting events in his memory on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 to commemorate a life of love and laughter that leaves a powerful legacy to be celebrated.

On Friday, June 25, at any time throughout the day and night at the Sabin residence. 159 Walker Hill Road in Wilton, we plan to plant a memorial garden in Paul’s prized wild apple cider orchard. Please bring a perennial plant, fruit bush, fruit tree, or stoneworks so for years to come the beauty of nature will pay homage to his extraordinary life.

Then on Saturday, June 26, please join us at Kemp Field, 674 Whittier Road, Farmington at 11 a.m. for a Memorial Service honoring our beloved Paul Harvey Sabin. Traditional memorial ceremonies with a Masonic Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m., followed by an all-day & night Celebration of Life to follow – keeping true to the Sabin Style. This will be the First Annual Paul Harvey Sabin Foundation Celebration.

Please bring a campin’ chair, cooler, a grill/cooking surface and some food for a huge tailgate-style hangout. Carpooling and camping are both strongly encouraged. Family, food, friends and music exactly the way Papa Sabin would want. BYOB and prepare to Party for Paul! We will also be sharing details on our Paul Harvey Sabin Foundation, with more information to follow.

Please remember to be responsible and respectful at each event while we grieve such an unimaginable tragedy. Donations to the Paul Harvey Sabin Foundation may be mailed to PO Box 143 Wilton, ME 04294 – contact 207-491-6767 with any questions. Memories may be shared along with a memorial video in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.