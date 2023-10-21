Paul Taylor (1952-2023)

NEW SHARON – Paul William Taylor, 71, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 2, 2023, due to lengthy health conditions from Diabetes. “This day thou shall be with me in Paradise” Luke 23:43 is a testament to Paul’s strong faith in the lord.

Paul was born on July 22, 1952, in Skowhegan Maine. He was the first born and eldest son of George and Linnie (Merchant) Taylor, Formerly of Starks Maine. He graduated from Madison High School, class of 1971. Later working for Canadian Chains, in Skowhegan for several years, becoming an expert welder. He then pursued a career being self-employed, specializing in welding, mechanic repair, landscaping and agricultural contracting, plowing, fertilizing, haying and bush hogging fields on many different farms all over the state of Maine. Making many friends and acquaintances over the years and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He had a fondness for Alice Chalmers Tractors and owned several. That fondness came from working with his grandfather Owen B. Taylor and the family farm in Mercer Maine.

Paul was first married to Patience Johnson in 1980. Having several years together. He later in life was remarried to Marie Bickford for a short period.

He was an independent soul who always admired the spirit of the American cowboy. Sporting his hat, belt and boots quite often. He had a unique sense of humor, always trying to get a laugh out of others. Paul had a very strong work ethic and enjoyed the work that he did.

Paul was predeceased by his parents; his grandparents, Owen and Sybil Taylor, and Raymond and Alice (Fay) Merchant; also, many uncles and aunts.

He is survived by his siblings, Mary (Bruce) Clark of Eustis Florida, Rodney Taylor of Waterville Maine, Patty Bessey of Starks Maine and Elaine Petchonka of Waterville Maine; Nieces and nephews, Marina, Marcia, Sara, Seth (who was very close to his uncle Paul), Caleb, Tom, Craig, Nancy, Davina and Michael; several great nieces and nephews; two uncles, Erwin (Diane) Taylor of Larone Maine, Ronald (Lois) Taylor of Black River New York; many cousins and their children; Several close cousins, Gary Taylor of Anson Maine, Paul Fredrick of Starks Maine, Janice Kidney of Gainesville Florida, Kerry Owen Parlin of Mercer Maine; Paul having met many people over the years, received help from close friends as of late, Phil and Rosemary Ripa of New Sharon Maine, William Sweet of New Sharon Maine, longtime friend and former neighbor, Mike Farrell of Tenants Harbor Maine, who is overseeing Paul’s final wishes and arrangements, which are being handled by Dan and Scott’s of Farmington Maine.

A memorial service for Paul will be held October 29, 2023, at the Farmington Falls Church of The Nazarene at 2:00 pm. All who know Paul are welcome. Interment will be performed later at East Mercer Cemetery.