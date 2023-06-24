Pauline Dion (1929-2023)

Pauline Dion, 94 of Livermore Falls, Maine passed away suddenly while sleeping peacefully in her bed. Pauline tricked her kids into thinking she would live to be 100 with her daily antics and high kicks that many witnessed. She is now in heaven with the Savior she adored and longed to be with, and joyfully reunited with her beloved daughter Judy and her loving husband Alex. Her daily statement to all who knew her was “I’m ready to go home.” Her joy is now complete.

Pauline was a hard-working, simple woman who deeply loved the Lord, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her prayer list covered each of her loved ones and many others on a daily basis. If you had the honor of meeting her, even in a quick passing encounter, she would intentionally look you in the eye and exclaim “I hope you have a blessed day!” She took time for everyone, never owned a cell phone and was content with watching 2 channels on TV. She was fiercely independent yet sweet as a morning sunrise. She was kind, joyful, never complained about anything, patient, loving and forgiving. She loved being with people yet struggled with acute hearing loss. Although only completing school through 8th grade, she held great wisdom in life and was a voracious reader of the many books her daughter brought her. She will be greatly and genuinely missed.

Pauline B Dion was born March 13, 1929, the daughter of Peter and Carmelle (Labine) Castonguay. She grew up in a loving home with 9 sisters and 3 brothers, all who have predeceased her with the exception of her 2 youngest sisters, Theresa Maranda and Jackie Mercier. She was married to Alex Dion, the love of her life for 57 years and greatly missed him. They made their residence at Spruce Mountain ski slope for nearly 30 years, while teaching their children to love and enjoy the outdoors. Pauline spent many years selling ski tickets at the ski slope, yet always maintained a loving presence in the growing up years of all her children. She deeply mourned the death of her daughter Judy Flagg and often stated she looked forward to seeing her in heaven with her husband Alex. This prayer is now reality for her.

Pauline attended Fayette Baptist church for many years and loved every aspect of her life at that church. More recently she has attended Emmanuel Assembly of God which was closer to her home and found great enjoyment there as well.

Pauline is survived by her oldest daughter, Doreen Richard and her husband David Richard; her son David Dion and his wife Jackie Dion; and her youngest daughter Monica Conant and her husband Rick Conant. She will additionally be missed by her grandchildren: Jason Richard, Tricia Fitch, Chad Flagg, Cole Flagg, Tyla Bohacik, Matthew Dion, Andrew Dion, Julie Dodd, Jordan Conant, Ryan Conant and Allie Carlson and all of their spouses as well as 13 great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on June 29th at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, 4 Fayette Road Shuy Corner, Rt. 133 & 17, Livermore Falls, ME 04254, followed by a reception of care and comfort. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, ME. Honored to be caring for the family of Pauline B. Dion is Wiles Remembrance Center where you are invited to visit her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

If you are interested in making a contribution in Pauline’s memory, please send a donation to help the local food cupboard at FCJLLF, PO Box 314, Livermore Falls, ME 04254 or to Spruce Mountain Ski Club, PO Box 13, Jay ME 04239.