Pauline H. Wyman (1933-2021)

PORTLAND – Pauline H. Wyman, “Polly”, 88, went to be with her Heavenly Father at Maine Medical Center in Portland on April 22, 2021 after a sudden stroke. Her prayer for a swift and painless death was answered.

She was born to Alice and Forrest Williams on March 6, 1933 in Starks. She was educated in Madison schools. As a teenager, she met the love of her life Elbridge “Skip” Wyman at the local Presbyterian church and they were married for 68 years. Together they raised four daughters.

A resourceful and self-sufficient homemaker, she always kept her home clean and organized. Her family was her pride and joy. One of her favorite times was after dinner during clean up when her girls surrounded her with singing. She could plan vacations for six on a tight budget and the memories made far exceeded the money spent. After her daughters left the home, she worked at the Farmington Public Library which aligned perfectly with her love of books and serving her community.

Pauline’s strong faith was evident in her many roles at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. Throughout her 60-year membership, she was a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School director, and served on a variety of boards. She was quick to recognize God’s blessings in many of the details of her life.

In her final years, Pauline heroically cared for Skip who had advanced Alzheimer’s and who preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2020. She is survived by her four daughters: Shirley Nichols of Mesa, AZ and her husband Mike; Susan Arnett of Annapolis, MD and her husband Tim; Sherry Wyman of Farmington and Sharon Singleton of Checotah, OK and her husband Mark; along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings: Harvey Williams of North Anson and his wife Jean; Bernard Williams of Chesterville and his wife Betty; and Crystal Thebarge of Embden and her husband Eddie. She was predeceased by a sister, Arlene Williams.

There will be a celebration of life for both Polly and Skip for family and close friends at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church on July 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. Maine COVID-19 guidlines will be followed. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in North Anson. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, Academy St. Farmington, ME 04938. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.