Pauline Jepson (1936-2023)

WILTON – Patricia Pauline Jepson, 86, passed away at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington on February 2, 2023. She was born on June 8, 1936 in Jay, Maine. The daughter of Eugene Pomerleau Sr. and Alma Rose Pomerleau. She attended school in Jay, Maine and graduated the class of 1954. She married the love of her life Harlan Jepson on September 17,1955 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, Maine. They made their home in Wilton, where they raised their children together. Pauline started her work career at a local shoe shop in Wilton and then for many years she worked for the Wilton School system, in the cafeteria, until her retirement in 2000. During her free time she had many interests, including square dancing with her husband Harlan, in fact, she made both of them matching square dancing outfits. Baking molasses cookies and whoopie pies with love for friends and family was something everyone looked forward to. Spending time at Locke Pond in Chesterville with family and friends was always a happy time for Pauline.

Pauline is survived by her husband Harlan Jepson; son, Dennis Jepson and wife Dawn of Chesterville; brother, Norman Pomerleau and wife Honey of Jay; granddaughter, Meghan Stringer and husband Ian of Chester, New Hampshire; great grandson, Kieran Stringer of Chester New Hampshire; brother-in-law, Rene Bibeau of Jay, Maine.

Pauline is predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Alma Pomerleau; daughter, Sharon Jepson; grandson, David Jepson; Brothers, Eugene Jr., Anthony “Tony”, Richard and Roland Pomerleau; sisters Vivan Burhoe, Geraldine Bibeau, Virginia Pomerleau and Jeanette Garrow.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.