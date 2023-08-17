Payson George Sr. (1932-2023)

SKOWHEGAN – Payson Corey George, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on August 7, in Augusta, Maine.

Payson was born on July 14, 1932, in Waterville, Maine, the son of Beatrice and James George, Sr. He graduated from Waterville High, earned his business degree from Thomas College, and served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a radio operator and repairman. Payson married the love of his life, Alice Wilson, on December 13, 1953. They were happily married until her passing in 2018.

Payson worked many years in the shoe industry starting at Norrwock Shoe and finishing as factory manager at Dexter Shoe in Skowhegan. After leaving the shoe industry, he became general manager at Vacuum Systems Inc. and later at Asbestos Abatement Company in Skowhegan. He appreciated traveling and meeting people while working for the U.S. Census.

Since 1950, Payson enjoyed his time at the family camp on Parlin Pond. He was an avid hunter and fisherman his whole life. He especially loved fly fishing, tying his own flies, and building an occasional fly rod. On one of his many fishing trips to Canada with Jim Holland, Payson hooked, landed, and released a 9 ½ pound brook trout on a #10 dry fly. He and Darwood Corey, his cousin and lifelong friend, spent countless hours hunting, fishing, and riding the back roads all, from which came enough stories to entertain for years to come.

Music was always a passion, especially big band and jazz, and for many years he played drums professionally. Payson enjoyed several years of pilot lessons and flying in and out of Norridgewock Airport. Payson and Alice spent many summers on the New Meadows River exploring the waters in their 32-foot boat, the “Queen Bea”. On many occasions he was “forced” to accompany Alice to numerous casinos in state and out! When hunting and fishing ended, Payson became a rabologist (antique cane collector) and scoured the state and auction barns.

Payson was predeceased by the love of his life, Alice, the Best of the Best, his parents, brother James George, Jr. (Rip) and special sister-in-law Marcia, niece Amberann George, cousin Darwood Corey and his wife Mary, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is survived by his children; Payson George, Jr. of Georgia, Cheryl Staples, and Karen (Frank) Appunn. He was grandfather to Levi Staples, Andrew (Diandra) Staples, Carl (Ginny) Staples,

Bret Hovey, Brian Hovey, and Donovan Appunn, and Jiddo to Ethan, Charlie, Jasen, Olivia, Payson, and Lyle. In addition, Payson is survived by nieces Alison (Fred) Hawes and Andrea (Dick) Taylor, family of Darwood and Mary, and close friends Jim and Maryann Holland. “I can’t express the love I have for my children. I have had a good life and do not regret one day of it. Be happy for me, and if you can’t take a joke, to hell with you!”

The family wishes to thank Beacon Hospice and Togus Springs Hospice for their compassionate care, and also, a special thank you to Chris Blanchette, Chelsi, and the entire staff at Somerset Primary Care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.