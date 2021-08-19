Pearl Voter Reed (1936-2021)

STRONG – Pearl Voter Reed, 85, of Strong, passed away on August 12, 2021 at Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born in Strong on April 12, 1936, to Ira and Georgena (Sample) Voter. She graduated from Strong High School in 1954, where she was an avid athlete in both basketball and softball. Pearl graduated from the Maine School of Beauty and was in business as a hair stylist for several years. She was Manager of, and retired from Nissen’s Bakery store in Farmington. Pearl was a very talented seamstress. On July 1, 1962, she married David Reed.

Pearl is survived by her husband, David, a resident at Sandy River Center; siblings, Vernon Voter (Maxine), Wendall Voter (Sue), and Eunice Shurtleff; sisters in-law, Susie Voter, Carolyn Nash (Mark), and Birdena Rowe; cousin, Dennis Voter (Cindy), nieces and nephews, Marcus (Lisa) and Matthew Rowe, Deborah Gorham, Douglas Lothrop Jr., Catherine Masraur, Nancy Simmons (Mike), Polly Ross, Gary, Linda, Laurie and James Voter (Tracey), Lynn Voter, Kimberley Beaulieu, Milton Baston (Valerie), Pamela Connor (Tim), Allison Harris (Cecil), Todd Voter (Diedre), Rick (Sonya) and Daniel Shurtleff (Darcy), Dianne Henderson, Trish Shurtleff (Dave); and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Milton and Mahlon Voter; sister, Jean Baston; brothers in-law, Gordon Rowe and Richard Shurtleff; niece, Cheryl Hinkley; nephew, Philip Shurtleff Sr; and great nephew, Nicholas Shurleff, who was like a son to her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandy River Center, 119 Livermore Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Village Cemetery in Strong, followed by a gathering at the home of Vernon and Maxine Voter, 109 Church Hill Rd., in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.