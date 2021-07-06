Penny Elaine Farrington (1953-2021)

JAY – Penny Elaine Farrington, 67, passed away on June 28, 2021 at her home in Jay. Penny was born on November 14, 1953 in Livermore Falls.

She attended school in Jay. On June 8, 1973, Penny married Alan Dale Farrington and they lived on the Farrington Family Farm for 47 years. Together, they raised two children, Monique and Marty. Penny had several jobs throughout her life; starting with babysitting, then, at DeCoster’s egg farm, local shoe manufacturing, running two nursery schools, Forster Manufacturing, and private health care. Penny enjoyed doing crafts with her grandchildren, family get-togethers and parties. She liked to knit and crochet during her spare time, when she wasn’t “tidying up a little bit” because there was always something to clean. Penny loved spending time at her camp, listening to songs by Alan Jackson on the way up to Rangeley. She had a love for antiquing and refinishing oak pieces. Penny had a special place in her heart for her son Marty’s passion for ox pulling. One of her favorite past times was shopping and going out to lunch with her daughter Monique.

Penny is survived by daughter, Monique Cunningham and husband Joel of Jay; son, Marty Farrington of Jay; grandchildren, Austin Henault of Jay, Bryana Magoon and husband Dakin of Vassalboro, Dakota and Dylan Farrington, Lance Cunningham, all of Jay; siblings, Prudy Brown, Gale McDonald, Michael Bubier, Priscilla Bubier and Sheila Couture; special brother in-law, Elliot (Mickey) Rackliff on the farm; and last but not least her beloved dog, Queenie. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Alan Farrington; her parents, Wendall and Minola Bubier; and nephew, Troy Chase.

The family would like to thank everyone who sent well wishes and condolences. In lieu of flowers, please honor Penny by donating to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

At Penny’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.