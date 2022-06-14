Percy E. Frazier (1937-2022)

INDUSTRY — Percy Eugene Frazier passed away at his home in Industry on June 8, 2022, due to a long illness.

Percy was born on March 10, 1937 in Anson, the youngest child of Clifford and Mildred Frazier. Percy started working at the young age of 13, pulling mustard plants from hay fields. This lead to many occupations throughout his life; like driving horses for a woods crew, being a mechanic at a local garage, Road Commissioner for the Town of Industry, working for Tilcon Construction, and lastly logging which he enjoyed the most.

On June 19, 1959, Percy married the love of his life, Rosemary Moshier, at the Grange Hall in West Mills and they were married for 62 years.

Percy enjoyed fishing with his brother Richard and his nephew Roland “Pee Wee” Douglas. As a young man, he enjoyed building and racing stock cars. He loved talking on his C.B. radio and was known by his handle “Lover Boy”. Percy LOVED harassing and fraternizing and being a “GRUMPY OLD MAN” but always putting a smile on the faces around him.

Percy is survived by his wife, Rosemary Frazier of Industry; daughter, Cindy Moore and husband Vern of Industry; son, Clifford Frazier of New Vineyard; son, Paul Frazier and wife Karen of Candia, NH; daughter, Carolyn Boyd and husband Edward of Industry; daughter, Cathy Corey and husband Rich of Industry; brother, Richard Frazier and wife Shirley of Madison; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Gertrude, Josephine and Ruth; and brother, Ronald.

A Celebration of Life will be held to remember the memories that his family and friends hold dearly, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 11 to 2 pm, at Percy and Rosemary’s home at 215 Rand Road in Industry.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.