Peter Brackett (1942-2023)

Peter E. Brackett, 81, a lifelong bachelor and longtime resident of Windsor, VA, was born 13 January 1942, in Rumford, Maine to Sherman and Alice Brackett. He grew up in Stratton and Strong, Maine where he graduated from Strong HS in 1962. Peter joined the US Army in 1963 and served his Country honorably. Peter passed peacefully on 13 August 2023, after a long illness – another victim of Agent Orange.

Peter served a 13 month combat tour, in country, during the Vietnam War from Sept 1966 to Oct 1967, earning the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Commendation Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Upon leaving the Army in 1968, he worked in various ship yards in the Norfolk, Newport News, and Portsmouth areas of Virginia as a mechanic, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the American Legion and Veteran of Foreign Wars for over 30 years. His main hobby was motorcycle riding.

Peter was predeceased by his parents – Sherman and Alice, one sister – Vivian Flanders , and one brother Daniel B. He is survived by two sisters, D Cecile Newell and Bettina Sirois of Charles City Virginia, and two brothers, Vincent G Brackett and his wife Shirley of Charles City, VA, Lynn Brackett and his wife Elizabeth of Lady Lake, FL, and one step brother, David Cook of Livermore, Maine, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many friends.

The family will hold a private interment service at the Albert G. Horton, Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA at a later date, with full military honors.