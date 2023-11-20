Peter Leadley (1938-2023)

FARMINGTON – Peter J. Leadley, MD, 85, of Dallas Plantation, Maine died Friday morning in Farmington after a year-long battle with the effects of Covid-19. He was born August 2, 1938 in Rochester, NY, the son of Jerome and Helen (Anderson) Leadley and was a 1960 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Cornell University where he was a loyal member of Delta Phi Fraternity. After attending medical school at the University of Rochester, and further education in Colorado and Michigan, he worked with the US Public Health Service in Maine & Africa where he helped to eradicate Smallpox. He then worked for the State of Maine as the Director of the Bureau of Health and then at Thayer Hospital in Waterville. He finished his career as Medical Director at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY.

On August 25, 1972, he married Judy Allena Brann, and they made their home in Manchester, Maine before relocating to Poughkeepsie, NY. In 2000, Peter and Judy retired to Rangeley, Maine where Peter enjoyed skiing, fly fishing, and hunting. He was an avid reader and keen military historian, having visited several of the battlefields of the American Civil War.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy of Dallas Plantation; 4 children – Nicholas of Rangeley, Helen Andreoli of Portland, Andrew of Portland, and Edward of Milton, Massachusetts; a sister – Priscilla Minster of Pittsford, NY; 9 grandchildren – Madison, Owen, Alden, Wyatt, Blaine, Sydney, Andres, Emma, and Caroline; 1 great-great grandchild – Wren, with another on the way. He was predeceased by his first wife, Marian Todd; and his son, Willis Todd Leadley.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories can be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.