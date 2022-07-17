Peter R. Kamm, 56



Strong – Peter Roberts Kamm, 56, died Sunday evening at his home in Strong, Maine.

Born in Lima, Peru, Pete was the youngest of five children born to Alice Baldwin Kamm and Charles Roberts Kamm. When Pete was young, his parents moved to Strong, Maine, and opened the Old Post Office Realty. Pete attended Strong Elementary School and graduated high school from The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, N.J. For college, he attended the Colorado School of Mines.

After college, Pete made his way to California and worked for McDonnell Douglas where his ingenuity resulted in his being named on several aircraft-related patents. He entered the U.S. Navy Reserves, and, after serving, he met his wife-to-be, Barbara Ann Kamm, in Hollister, Calif., Together, they traversed the country, working in Denver and Albuquerque before eventually settling on the family farm in Strong. Pete and Barb were married on Aug. 8, 1999, at the Legion Hall in Strong.

They both worked for E.L. Vining & Son and Mountain Mechanical for several years before starting their own business, Pete’s Plumbing & Heating, which specialized in designing and installing plumbing for many of the fine, new houses that have been built in recent years by Linwood Doble, Seb Tooker and others between Belgrade and Sugarloaf. Pete took great pride in his work and was highly sought after by owners and builders.

Pete is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 23 years, Barb Kamm; his two children, Jack Hancock of Montana and Les Hancock of Oregon; his siblings: Barbara Kamm and Walker Kamm of Arizona, Wendy Kamm of Montana, and Michael Kamm of California; and his grandchild, Eli Hancock of Oregon.

Pete was wicked smart, fun-loving and had a heart of gold. He was quick to help his neighbors and served on the volunteer fire department in Strong for a number of years. He loved his garden and his work, and he and Barb built their own home where they could enjoy both.

A celebration of life will be held for Peter on Saturday, Aug. 6, at his home.